Medical Minute: Study links income, education to dementia risk

By: LeAnne Taylor

New research highlights the impact of education and income on dementia risk, suggesting socioeconomic factors are just as critical as age and family history.

Income, Education Linked to Dementia Risk

Socioeconomic factors, including income and education levels, may play a significant role in dementia risk, according to new research.

Research from University College London found that individuals with post-secondary education had a 43% lower chance of developing mild cognitive impairment, a condition that increases the risk of dementia.

“If you look at all the things we know that may be associated with the risk of developing dementia, the two strongest are age and family history,” a researcher explained.

Education as a Protective Factor

The study highlighted that those without a high school education were at the highest risk of developing dementia. Education levels influence employment opportunities and income, which can, in turn, affect access to healthcare.

“Those who don’t have any high school education at all are at the highest risk,” the research revealed.

Professor Bundy, who was not involved in the U.K. study but examines socioeconomic factors and health disparities, emphasized how lower income can compound risks.

“Maybe you then don’t have access to health insurance,” he said.

Wealth and Access to Treatment

The study also found that being in the wealthiest third of the population was associated with a 26% lower chance of progressing from mild cognitive impairment to full-blown dementia. Wealth can provide access to treatments that may improve cognitive outcomes.

“All of these things are likely interrelated with one another,” Bundy noted.

Cognitive Improvement Possible

The U.K. research revealed education’s potential to reverse cognitive decline. Individuals with post-secondary education and those working in manual labor jobs were 81% more likely to recover from mild cognitive impairment with treatment.

“Why have dementia if we can reduce those things we know are modifiable that are strongly associated with the risk of dementia?” Bundy said.

The findings underscore the importance of addressing socioeconomic disparities to mitigate dementia risk globally.