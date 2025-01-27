Sen. Goodwin enters plea for stop sign violation

Oklahoma State Senator Regina Goodwin entered a nolo contendere plea in traffic court on Sunday and was convicted of failing to stop at a stop sign in downtown Tulsa.

By: News On 6

-

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified Mayor Monroe Nichols as Senator Goodwin's attorney. We have corrected that error and apologize for the mistake.

The incident occurred on Jan. 11, when a Tulsa County deputy pulled Goodwin over near Archer and Martin Luther King Jr Blvd after she allegedly ran two stop signs in a row. Body camera footage from the deputy shows Goodwin refusing to provide her driver’s license, even after being asked more than a dozen times.

The video also shows the deputy handcuffing Goodwin and placing her in the patrol car before issuing a ticket and releasing her.

In a statement, Goodwin said:

After a routine traffic stop, some are seeing portions of the incident, via video.

I should have better addressed the situation.

Costs were satisfied through the court system.

I support the role of law enforcement to keep our communities safe.

The responsibility of serving constituents and the broader community remains my top priority.

What is a nolo contendere plea?

A nolo contendere plea, also known as a no contest plea, is a legal plea where a defendant neither admits nor denies a charge and is an alternative to a guilty or not guilty plea.

