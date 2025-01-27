Sen. Goodwin enters plea for stop sign violation

Monday, January 27th 2025, 5:01 am
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified Mayor Monroe Nichols as Senator Goodwin's attorney. We have corrected that error and apologize for the mistake.
Oklahoma State Senator Regina Goodwin entered a nolo contendere plea in traffic court on Sunday and was convicted of failing to stop at a stop sign in downtown Tulsa.
The incident occurred on Jan. 11, when a Tulsa County deputy pulled Goodwin over near Archer and Martin Luther King Jr Blvd after she allegedly ran two stop signs in a row. Body camera footage from the deputy shows Goodwin refusing to provide her driver’s license, even after being asked more than a dozen times.
The video also shows the deputy handcuffing Goodwin and placing her in the patrol car before issuing a ticket and releasing her.
In a statement, Goodwin said:
After a routine traffic stop, some are seeing portions of the incident, via video.
I should have better addressed the situation.
Costs were satisfied through the court system.
I support the role of law enforcement to keep our communities safe.
The responsibility of serving constituents and the broader community remains my top priority.
A nolo contendere plea, also known as a no contest plea, is a legal plea where a defendant neither admits nor denies a charge and is an alternative to a guilty or not guilty plea.
