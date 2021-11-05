Investigation Underway After Body Found Along Trail In Tulsa

By: Gabe Castillo

Tulsa Police Investigate After Body Found Along Trail Near Route 66

Police are investigating after a person was found dead along a trail in Tulsa on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the person was along the Mingo Trail near North 97th East Avenue and U.S. Highway 412.

Police say it is unclear what led to the person's death, but say foul play is not suspected.

Officers say the deceased individual is a man estimated to be in his 50s. The investigation is ongoing.





This is a developing story stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.