2 Men Charged In Connection to Double Homicide At Haikey Creek Park

Federal prosecutors say Denim Blount and Hunter Hobbes robbed Caleb Collier and Kelly Landsaw-Davis, then shot and killed them both.
The men were also charged in connection to a robbery and shooting that happened a week earlier. In this case, they're accused of trying to carjack a man and when he refused, they shot him 10 times. The victim survived.