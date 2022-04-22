Friday, April 22nd 2022, 9:53 am

By: News On 6

2 Men Charged In Connection to Double Homicide At Haikey Creek Park

Federal prosecutors say Denim Blount and Hunter Hobbes robbed Caleb Collier and Kelly Landsaw-Davis, then shot and killed them both.

The men were also charged in connection to a robbery and shooting that happened a week earlier. In this case, they're accused of trying to carjack a man and when he refused, they shot him 10 times. The victim survived.