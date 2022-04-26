Attorneys Prepare Closing Arguments As Ware Awaits Murder Sentence

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 5:00 pm

The seventh day of the David Ware murder trial ended with both prosecutors and Ware’s attorneys resting their cases on punishment for the murder conviction.

Attorneys for both sides called witnesses. Prosecutors are trying to convince the jury Ware should be sentenced to death, while Ware’s attorneys are trying to spare his life. The jury heard from both Sergeant Craig Johnson's wife and 13-year-old son.

Sergeant Johnson’s son said he misses his dad so much and said: “the actions of one man caused the whole community to fall.” His wife started by saying “it’s been 643 days we’ve been without Craig and the boys have been without their dad.”

Johnson's wife said she can still remember the 4 a.m phone call shot got on June 29th, 2020 when she was told Craig had been shot. She said there’s a hole in their lives where Craig should be and they are haunted by the video of him being killed, which has been made public for anyone to watch. Prosecutors ended their case by showing the jury body camera video from the officer who was trying to keep Craig alive after the shooting.

Two other Tulsa officers testified about previous run-ins they’ve had with Ware when he refused to arrest or was aggressive with officers. David Ware’s mother testified about Ware’s childhood and being around abuse and drug addiction while growing up.

She testified Ware had his first child right after he was arrested in this case and he’s never met her and wants to be a part of her life.

Attorneys for both sides will give their closing arguments Wednesday morning, then the jury will decide whether to sentence Ware to life in prison, life without parole, or death.