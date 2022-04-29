Friday, April 29th 2022, 5:19 pm

Sapulpa Food Pantry Looks For Help Delivering To Families In Need

A Sapulpa food pantry needs help delivering groceries to families in need.

Caring Community Friends said it desperately needs drivers to help pick up food from their grocery partners and bring it back to the food pantry.

Lou Martin spends three days a week loading and unloading food boxes.

“For us it’s about 45 minutes to an hour to do our route," said Martin. He's been helping the food pantry since 2014 and is one of four volunteer drivers. Martin and another driver are both about to have surgery, which means the non-profit desperately needs more help.

“It could be one time or one time a week or if you know that you’re available through the week, please let us know," said Camille Teale.

Teale is the executive director and said the need for volunteer drivers became critical this year.

“February was the biggest blow. We lost our lead driver who had been here probably since 2014 and so that was when we had to rethink this program and how are we going to fill that need without him," said Teale.

Her food pantry gets food from their 17 grocery store partners, to help serve 500 families each week in eastern Creek County. An important job that'll be harder to do with two drivers out for the next six weeks.

Martin plans to be back behind the wheel after his surgery and is just hoping someone will step in while he's gone.

“It’s a job that needs to be done and you say to yourself someone’s got to do it why not me," said Martin.

For more information about how to volunteer: