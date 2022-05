Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 10:11 am

By: News On 6

There's about a week and a half left of turkey season in Oklahoma, but hunters are already thinking of fall and some of the other hunting seasons.

Each year the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation offers "controlled hunts," giving hunters the chance at some unique hunts on some of the state's public land.

Colin Berg with the ODWC joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday to talk about how you can apply for controlled hunts and much more.