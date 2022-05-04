Google Announces $75M Oklahoma Investment At Mayes County Data Center

Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 3:00 pm

By: News On 6

Google is investing millions more into Oklahoma and its Pryor data center

This is a $75 million investment that will expand current operations in Pryor and help a local school district too. Google's data center in Pryor is the second-largest data center in the world, and it's where the tech giant announced a $75 million investment this year alone.

“We’re super pumped. Google, a worldwide company having the largest data center here in Oklahoma," said governor Kevin Stitt. "it’s amazing -- it’s a testament to our workforce, our energy.”

The money will bring more jobs and more expansion to the center.

“They range from technicians for HVAC to engineers, to IT professionals," said Andrew Silvestri, the Head of External Affairs for Google. "You run the gamut here.”

The company is also joining forces with the Oklahoma department of human services to help people learn skills and work in tech fields like IT and digital marketing through a certificate program.

“We’re attracting high-quality jobs and raising the quality of life for Oklahomans," said Stitt.

Google is also granting $100,000 to Chouteau-Maize schools to continue improving the district.

The Pryor data center opened 10 years ago and since then, it's brought 800 jobs and invested more than $4 billion here.