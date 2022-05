Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 6:30 pm

By: News On 6

A new state law will stop most abortions in Oklahoma. The law took effect on Tuesday, May 3, making the changes immediate. The Tulsa Women's clinic had patients scheduled for abortions on May 4, which they had to cancel because they were beyond the six-week cut-off stipulated in the new law. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live with the story.