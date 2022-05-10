Monday, May 9th 2022, 7:51 pm

By: News On 6

Farmbar Opening New Restaurants Based On Success Of Pop-Up Diners

It's been nearly three months since a Downtown Tulsa fire destroyed BurnCo Barbecue and forced FarmBar to close temporarily.

FarmBar has been hosting pop-up Italian dinners to stay in business since then and those pop-up dinners have been so succesful, they're going to open a new restaurant with the same menu.

It's called IL Seme (ILL Seh-Meh), and will open up in the old Lasalle's building near 15th and Main.

Opening day is next Wednesday, May 18.

FarmBar plans to re-open the main restaurant later this year.