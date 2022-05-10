Farmbar Opening New Restaurants Based On Success Of Pop-Up Diners

It's been nearly three months since a Downtown Tulsa fire destroyed BurnCo Barbecue and forced FarmBar to close temporarily.
FarmBar has been hosting pop-up Italian dinners to stay in business since then and those pop-up dinners have been so succesful, they're going to open a new restaurant with the same menu.
It's called IL Seme (ILL Seh-Meh), and will open up in the old Lasalle's building near 15th and Main.
Opening day is next Wednesday, May 18.
FarmBar plans to re-open the main restaurant later this year.