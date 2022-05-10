Bixby Students Honored For Bravery After Rescuing Crashed Driver

Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 9:00 am

Two Bixby high school athletes were recognized yesterday for their bravery and heroic actions.

Brody Duffel and Joey Toma were on their way home from football practice when they saw a car jump four lanes and crash into a pond. The two boys along with another good samaritan quickly rescued the driver.

The driver, Catie Copenhaver says that she was thankful for the kindness of complete strangers. During a board of education meeting yesterday, both Brody and Joey were presented with Bixby School's Spartan Courage Award for their actions that day. Catie and Bixby's responding officers made it out to the award presentation as well.