Tulsa City-County Library's Encourages Parents, Students To Read Together With 'Oceans of Possibilities'

Now that school is out for many students, it's time for bookworms to dive into the pages this summer.

Tulsa City-County Library's Summer Reading Program starts Wednesday, June 1 with chances to win prizes. The theme this year is "Oceans of Possibilities,” so when you return a book, you can feed the shark or ask for help to find a new one at the "kelp" desk.

"It doesn't matter if you're a grown-up or if you're a baby. There's something for everyone,” said Youth Services Librarian Joy Carr.

When you walk into Schusterman-Benson Library this summer, you'll step into a sea of stories. Carr says the reading program is about more than just opening a book.

"If we can get them into the library, it's a social outlet for them, it's a way to connect them with books. It's honestly just a way to keep them connected with people and with community,” Carr said.

Pre-school kids and elementary students must read eight books and check off four library visits. For teens and tweens, six books, and for adults, four books, and Carr says reading to your child counts.

There are different prizes for each age group, and everyone gets a coupon book with free entertainment and food items.

One new thing in the coupon books this year is a ticket to the Tulsa Zoo.

"It's a way to keep them invested in one another and in books and in learning. That way they just move seamlessly back into the school year in August,” Carr said.

Carr says the program is free, along with special events at the libraries throughout the summer.

She says picking up a book can transport kids to different worlds and enrich their minds.

"Just seeing the magic of reading, the magic of making those visits to the library. The kids don't have access to their school libraries, so really, the public library is their access and their key to books over the summer,” Carr said.