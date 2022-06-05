Child Is Safe After Inola Standoff Ends Peacefully With 2 In Custody, Deputies Say

Saturday, June 4th 2022, 9:46 pm

By: News On 6

Child Is Safe After Hours-Long Standoff Ends In Inola

Child Is Safe After Inola Standoff Ends With 2 In Custody, Deputies Say

UPDATE 6/4/22 8:49 PM: Deputies said the standoff with an armed woman at a home in Inola has ended peacefully. Deputies said two adults are in custody and the child inside the home is safe.

***

Deputies with the Rogers County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) are currently in a standoff with an armed woman at a SE Inola home.

Authorities tell News On 6 that an 8-year-old child is inside the home near E. 620 Road and S. 4220 Road where the woman refuses to come out.

The RCSO said the woman's boyfriend is also inside the house.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and Mayes County Sheriff's Office are assisting on the scene.

Authorities said the armed woman kicked a teenager out the home and now won't come out.

News On 6 has a crew at the scene gathering details.

Stay tuned for updates.

﻿