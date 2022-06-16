Washington Representative Honors Dr. Preston Phillips On House Floor

Wednesday, June 15th 2022, 9:23 pm

By: News On 6

One of the victims of the shooting at the Natalie Building on the Saint Francis campus two weeks ago was honored on Wednesday at our nation's capitol.

Representative Pramila Jayapal from Washington delivered an address about Doctor Preston Phillips on the House floor.

She said Doctor Phillips and his family used to live in Seattle, which is in her district, and that his daughter works with the representative in Washington D.C.

Tulsa Police said a gunman shot and killed Doctor Phillips and three others on the Saint Francis campus on June 1.

"For many of his patients, Dr. Phillips was not just a medical professional but family." said Rep. Jayapal. "Those at Dr. Phillips' service asked me to ensure Congress passes sensible gun reforms to honor the life of Dr. Phillips and do all we can to ensure tragedies like this never happen again."

Representative Jayapal also attended Doctor Phillips' funeral over the weekend in Tulsa.