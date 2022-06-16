Sand Springs Animal Welfare Facility Beyond Max Capacity

Thursday, June 16th 2022, 4:05 pm

The Sand Springs Animal Welfare Facility says they have double the amount of animals than they do space.

The coordinator worries that they will have to start euthanizing if they don't get some of the dogs and cats adopted out. The city says a bond proposal could help get the animals a new shelter.

"We've just been really slammed with lots of dogs coming in, and not very many owners coming to claim their dogs, so we are full, we are doubled up and tripled up," said Tracy Arvidson, Animal Welfare Coordinator.

Animal Welfare Coordinator Tracy Arvidson says they have 70 cats right now, but can only comfortably fit 45. They have 19 kennels, and right now about 30 dogs. Arvidson says an upcoming bond election could get the animals a new facility, with 45 to 50 kennels.

"This shelter was built in 1993, so at that time it was just a lot of animal control, bring them in, keep them three days then euthanize them, and we don't do that anymore, so we hold them," she said.

Voters will decide on four propositions totaling more than $15 million in the June 28 election. Proposition One is focused on improving road conditions in the city. Proposition Two is to replace new storm sirens and to build a new animal welfare facility.

Proposition Three focuses on parks and trails throughout the city and Proposition Four is to make it a priority to enhance beautification around Sand Springs.

In total, it would cost the average household 3 dollars a month on a $100,000 home.

"One of the things in the bond is a new shelter, so if that bond does pass we will get a newer bigger facility which would be great," she said.

Arvidson says more space in the new shelter is desperately needed, but if that doesn't happen, she's hopeful the community will step up and adopt the animals, so won't' have to euthanize them.

"As you can see we've really outgrown this one, we really need more space, we need isolation areas, that kind of thing," she said.