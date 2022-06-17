THA: Nearly 3,600 People Have Re-Applied For Housing Assistance After Waitlist Purge

Friday, June 17th 2022, 7:19 am

The Tulsa Housing Authority says around 3,600 people have applied for assistance after the waitlist was purged in April. Officials are expecting the need for housing to continue.

The organization says roughly 13,000 applications were on the list before the purge, they’ll now be able to help those who have applied again faster. There’s still a waiting period for many of those people on the list.

Those anticipating need are encouraged to get on the waiting list and reach out to resources like 211.

Ginny Hensley with Tulsa Housing Authority says the number of responses in such a short time indicates a large need in the community. Factors like COVID-19 and the economy are contributing to the need for housing.

“They’re already trying to make ends meet and then you add these additional layers of inflation and other economic indicators and factors, and that just exacerbates that problem," said Hensley. "We absolutely anticipated increases response to the application process."

Hensley says getting more landlords on board with housing solutions by accepting vouchers would also be a step in the right direction towards helping everyone in need.