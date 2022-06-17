1 In Custody, 2 Others Charged In Connection To Taft Memorial Day Festival Shooting

Friday, June 17th 2022, 4:36 pm

By: News On 6

A person is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting that took place at a Memorial Day Festival in Taft, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

OSBI Agents arrested Kendall Alexander on Friday morning and are still searching for Gervorise Warrior and Keshawn Jackson.

According to the OSBI, warrants were obtained through the Muskogee County District Attorney's office for Warrior, Jackson, and Alexander for involvement in the shooting. The OSBI says all three individuals have been charged with one count of murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill.

According to an affidavit, four to six men approached Skyler Buckner at the north end of the festival where there were food trucks and seating. It says those men and Buckner got into an argument and all the men pulled out guns. The affidavit says there were more than 40 shell casings recovered from the scene. It says at least one of the victims, hit in the leg, knew Buckner from years prior and knew Warrior, Alexander and Jackson as well.

Sharika Bowler was hit in the head and killed and eight others were hit and injured, including a 9-year-old boy. Skylar Dewayne Bucker surrendered to the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Sunday, May 29, for his role in the shooting. The OSBI says the investigation is ongoing.

