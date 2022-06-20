Victim Shoots, Kills Alleged Carjacking Suspect, Tulsa Police Say

Monday, June 20th 2022, 9:11 am

By: News On 6

Breaking News Update: 9:09 6/20/2022

Tulsa Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Tulsa gas station.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting at a QuikTrip near North Gilcrease Museum Road and West Cameron Street around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday. Police say when officers arrived on the scene, they found a man dead near the parking lot of the gas station.

According to police, the man suffered a gunshot wound after attempting to carjack another man at gunpoint. Police say the suspect, who officers identified as 25-year-old Desmond Cousino, attempted to carjack the victim, but the two ended up fighting over Cousino's weapon.

The victim was eventually able to take Cousino's gun and ultimately shot and killed him.

EMSA and TFD pronounced Cousino deceased on the scene.

Police say the shooter called 911 and turned himself in to police. TPD says officers questioned and released him and the case will now be turned over to District Attorney.





This is a Breaking News update, the original story can be found below.

Tulsa Police said they found a man dead outside a gas station and another man turned himself in for the crime.

Police said someone called about a shooting at a QuikTrip near Edison and Gilcrease Museum Road at about 4:30 a.m.

Police said that's where they found the victim near several shell casings.

Investigators said while they were at the scene, a man called police saying he would meet them somewhere to turn himself in.

Police said when they met the caller, they found a gun in his car.

They said they questioned the man and then released him.

No names have been released.







