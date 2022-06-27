Teen In Custody After Allegedly Leading Tulsa Police, OHP Troopers On Early-Morning Chase

Monday, June 27th 2022, 4:18 am

By: News On 6

A man is in jail after allegedly leading Tulsa Police and OHP Troopers on a chase that ended near 31st and Memorial on Monday morning.

Police say they first tried to pull over the driver of the car for traffic violations on Highway 169 near 31st Street but officers say the driver took off, reaching speeds of nearly 80 mph at one point.

Investigators say the driver pulled off of the highway and into a neighborhood where officers lost the driver.

Police continued to canvass the area for the Volkswagen SUV, then Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers spotted the car in a neighborhood near 31st and Memorial.

The driver tried to get away again, but authorities say he ran over a curb which caused significant damage to the car.

Troopers say they were able to get the driver out of the car and into custody.

Police say the driver is an 18-year-old man but have not yet released his name. According to police, a female passenger was also inside the car but she was released to her parents.

Police say the car was towed away.