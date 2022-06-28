Tulsa Fire Department Looking For People Who Remember Fire At Bell's Amusement Park In 2000

The Tulsa Fire Department is looking for people who might remember a fire at Bell's Amusement Park that happened over two decades ago.
Fire officials say the fire started on the Zingo rollercoaster at Bell's on January 4th, 2000.
The department says a documentary is being filmed, and the filmmakers are looking for anyone with details about the fire.
Bell's Amusement Park shut down in 2006, but the Bell family announced last year that they have plans to re-open the park.
