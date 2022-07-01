Body Camera Video Shows Wagoner County Deputy Saving Life Of 2-Year-Old

Friday, July 1st 2022, 8:35 am

By: News On 6

Newly released body camera video shows a Wagoner County Deputy saving a two-year-old child after she nearly drowned in Fort Gibson Lake.

Deputies say when they got to the scene, the little girl’s parents said she had been unconscious for about five minutes. The deputy jumped into action and was able to get the child to start breathing again.

The sheriff's office says on June 18th Deputy King was called to the Wahoo Bay campground for a possible drowning. Deputy King was there within two minutes and saw four people around the child trying to get her to breathe.

Deputy King used his training and started back pats on the child to get her to spit up water and after a couple of minutes, the child finally started breathing.

Deputies say the child was life-flighted to a Tulsa hospital where she has been able to make a full recovery.

According to deputies, they learned the child was being taught how to swim in the public swimming area when she went underwater for an unknown amount of time.

"We are a lake community so it is important to us that all of our deputies understand how to deal with these kinds of situations and how to deal with a drowning victim if we come upon one. Being at such a young age I know everyone at the department is extremely proud of him for going out there and saving a child," said Sgt. Jeff Halfcare with the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say this is a good reminder for everyone to never let a child in or near a body of water without a life jacket.