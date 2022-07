Saturday, July 2nd 2022, 9:35 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Community College is helping people celebrate the holiday weekend while escaping the summer heat.

The school's Signature Symphony program will has an indoor concert Sunday night called "Fourth on the Third: Spirit of America."

There will also be a pre-concert music and food trucks on the lawn outside the venue of the Southeast Campus starting at 6 p.m. before the show starts at 7:30.

Tickets are on sale online or at the Performing Arts Center Office.