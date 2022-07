Saturday, July 9th 2022, 7:39 pm

By: News On 6

Inmate Convicted Of Murdering Cellmate At McAlester Prison

A man serving a life sentence in prison for manslaughter has now been convicted of murder while in prison.

A federal jury found William Brown guilty of killing his cellmate, Mark Lawhead, by beating and strangling him.

It happened in the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester in 2019.

Brown was a member of the Indian Brotherhood prison gang and prosecutors said he committed the murder to boost his reputation.

He's looking at a federal life sentence for the murder.