Tuesday, July 12th 2022, 10:45 am

By: News On 6

On Monday, the News On 6 team talked with a Tulsa-area dietitian about how to help your body by eating healthy.

Valerie Allision, an Outpatient Dietitian with Saint Francis Hospital shared her recipe for a blueberry peach feta salad.

Ingredients:

1 pint fresh blueberries

2 peaches, diced

2 Persian cucumbers, sliced

½ cup crumbled feta

3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. finely chopped basil

Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste