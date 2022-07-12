Tulsa Public School Board Meeting Ends With Tempers Flared, Calls For Resignation

Tuesday, July 12th 2022, 5:18 pm

The Tulsa Public School Board votes down an internal financial audit in a meeting that ended with three members walking out.

The governor has already called for a state audit. The vote on an internal audit was only part of Monday night's meeting, tempers flared when Superintendent Gist used her time on the podium to criticize the outcome of several other agenda items.

"What happened here together collectively as group of adults, we are failing our students," said Dr. Gist at the Meeting.

After the voting on 28 agenda items ended last night, Dr. Deborah Gist expressed her concerns that 12 items did not pass, leading to outbursts from other board members followed by cheers from some in the crowd.

"This is an attack on the board. The board had the right to vote the way it wanted to," said Dr. Jennettie Marshall, interrupting Dr. Gist at the meeting.

Board members Dr. Jennettie Marshall, E’Lena Ashley, and Dr. Jerry Griffin eventually walked out as the meeting came to an end. Dr. Gist took to Facebook after the meeting to continue her message.

"These decisions from tonight, if they're not resolved quickly, will have catastrophic results for our students and our city," said Dr. Gist.

Dr. Gist says among other things, TPS cannot pay its electric bill, cannot provide reading tutors to children, and cannot buy essential classroom supplies because of last night's vote.

Board Member Dr. Jerry Griffin is calling for Dr. Gist’s resignation. He says Dr. Gist needs to be more financially responsible.

"She's the manager, I'm not supposed to pay the electric bill. If she needs to move money from one account to the next account. Do it," said Dr. Griffin.

At a previously scheduled board meeting for this Thursday at 1, Dr. Gist hopes the board can come together and do what's best for the students of TPS.

"It would be wonderful if we could all get on the same page, but somebody's got to, I'm willing to give in my portion whatever they want me to do, but I'm not going to roll over and play dead," said Dr. Griffin.

In that Facebook Live post, Superintendent Gist says she's confident TPS can repair what happened last night and still have a successful summer and school year.