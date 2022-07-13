Bartlesville Woman Arrested In Connection To Armed Robbery; Police Searching For 2nd Suspect

Wednesday, July 13th 2022, 5:00 pm

By: News On 6, David Prock

A Bartlesville woman has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at the restaurant where she works.

According to Bartlesville Police, 30-year-old Latifah Sade Clark was arrested after she confessed to conspiring with Christopher James Taylor to rob the Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Investigators say that on July 10 at 9:40 pm an armed suspect entered the back door of the business. They say video shows the back door had been propped open by Clark and shows the suspect entering through the backdoor and pointing a handgun at two other employees before taking cash from the office.

Police are currently looking for 28-year-old Christopher Taylor. Anyone with information on Taylor's location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-336-2583 or the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001.

Latifah Clark has been charged with Conspiring to Commit a Felony and Conjoint Robbery.