Friday, July 15th 2022, 8:48 am

By: News On 6

The Humane Society of Tulsa is helping find homes for more than 150 cats that were taken from a rescue organization in Texas.

The rescue's founder died suddenly and the staff needed help housing all the animals.

Volunteers from Tulsa went to the San Antonio area and loaded up a transport rig with 159 cats and brought them back.

Those cats will stay with the humane society for a while, so they're asking for donations to help take care of them.