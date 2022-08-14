Tulsa Man Accused Of Assault On Girlfriend Arrested By Police

Sunday, August 14th 2022, 6:46 pm

By: News On 6

A man is in jail after Tulsa Police say he strangled his girlfriend in front of her 2-year-old son.

Police say they got a call from the victim's mother, who told them Dante Boykin had assaulted her daughter and grandson on Friday.

Officers say the mother showed them photos of her daughter's chest and neck injuries and also said her daughter was being held against her will.

Officers say while talking to the victim's mother, they learned Boykin threatened the victim, saying he was going to hurt her more if the police didn't leave.

Police arrested Boykin on several complaints of domestic assault.