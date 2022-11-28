Wagoner, Bristow Christmas Parades This Week

By: News On 6

Some Green Country towns are getting ready for Christmas this week.

Monday is the last day to sign up for the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.

The deadline is 4 p.m. This year's theme is 'Santa Paws is Coming to Town.'

The parade is Thursday.

Bristow's Christmas Parade is also on Thursday and there will be some road closures you need to make note of this week.

Main Street will be blocked off Thursday as well as some nearby side streets.

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m.