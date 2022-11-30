Hundreds Of Decorations For Sale For At Tulsa Glassblowing School's Holiday Sale

If you're in need of a Christmas gift or something special to hang on the tree, Tulsa Glassblowing School is holding its annual holiday sale.

Everything you can buy is handcrafted and glass is blown by staff at the school, and it's all made in kilns that heat up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

The process starts by heating the glass on the rod and rolling it to a glass color.

Then, the ornament goes back into the kiln before the air is blown into it and it's shaped, creating a work of art.

At the sale, you'll find hundreds of handmade items from ornaments to trees, snowmen, and gifts like glasses or bowls.

"So, we offer all kinds of opportunities, it's not just about the products, but it's also the experience of being able to come in,” Duvall said.

Executive Director Janet Duvall said you can stop by to shop and create your own.

Staff members work on the products year-round, including the Pumpkin Patch sale in the fall and the Art for Your Garden sale in April.

Money from sales funds programs for youth and military veterans to take free classes.

"It's just been a real life-changer for them. And it's helped them focus on things in a more positive light, it's given them a community to be involved in. And so, they're very excited to be here. They get some great camaraderie, not only with the fellow participants, but with our staff as well,” Duvall said.

The sale is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day through Saturday.