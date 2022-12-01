Drivers Lining Up For 37th Chili Bowl Nationals In Tulsa

Thursday, December 1st 2022, 3:36 pm
More than 100 drivers have already signed up for the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa.
The current list of drivers features several from Oklahoma including the defending champion Tanner Thorson. The deadline for early entry is December 9th the event gets underway on January 9th and runs through the 14th.
You can find ticket information online at chilibowl.com.
