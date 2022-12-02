Tulsa Promenade Mall Becomes 'Christmas Wonderland' For The Season

-

The second floor of Tulsa's Promenade Mall has now transformed into a “Christmas Wonderland.”

The empty stores upstairs have been transformed for different Christmas activities. Families can walk from room to room to explore and make holiday memories!

The Christmas Wonderland Village was an idea from three years ago — but COVID put the operation on hold.

It's the first year it’s being held inside the mall and organizers said it’s a 100,000 square foot space.

There are over 25 activities, which include things like walking through a Christmas tree maze, a shop where kids can make toys to take home, and a picture booth with Mrs. Clause.

Organizers said they wanted to create a place where families can make memories all centered around enjoying Christmas.

“Just to bring joy to so many families. And because so many are going through hard times, we wanted to bring joy to our city and the people going through a hard time. And people that just want to do something special with their family,” said Terry Henshaw, Director of Christmas Wonderland.

Tickets are about $10. The Christmas Wonderland will run until December 18, 6pm-9pm each evening.