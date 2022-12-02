FC Tulsa Hosts World Cup Watch Party At ONEOK Field

By: News On 6

FC Tulsa is hosting a watch party for the United States next World Cup match.

The U.S. Men's National Team is set to square off against the Netherlands on Saturday and fans are invited to ONEOK Filed to take part in the action.

Saturday's event will feature food, drinks and outdoor heaters while fans get the chance to watch the game on the big screen.

Gates are set to open for the free event at 8:30 a.m. and the game will begin at 9 a.m.



