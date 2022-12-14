Tulsa Business Suffers 2 Break-Ins In 2 Days

By: News On 6

A Tulsa business is in shock after being broken into two nights in a row.

Big Baby Rolls, a donut shop near East 11th Street and South Harvard Avenue, says they suffered two break-ins within two days.

According to a Facebook post shared by the shop, the shop's front glass door was shattered on Monday night. The shop says Knox Glass donated a new front door, following the news of the break in, but the door was broken again the next day.

