Tulsa Business Suffers 2 Break-Ins In 2 Days

Wednesday, December 14th 2022, 9:17 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Tulsa business is in shock after being broken into two nights in a row.

Big Baby Rolls, a donut shop near East 11th Street and South Harvard Avenue, says they suffered two break-ins within two days.

According to a Facebook post shared by the shop, the shop's front glass door was shattered on Monday night. The shop says Knox Glass donated a new front door, following the news of the break in, but the door was broken again the next day.

Currently, it is unclear if the two break-ins are connected.


This is a developing story stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
