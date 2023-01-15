Broken Arrow Events Park Hosts Trout Fishing Clinic

By: News On 6

Several families gathered at Events Park pond in Broken Arrow on Saturday to learn how to trout fish.

Experts with Trout Unlimited demonstrated fly rod casting, fly tying, cleaning and how to catch and release a fish.

Broken Arrow Parks and Recreation sponsored the events and said it's a great way to get the community involved with its new trout-stocking initiative.

Organizers say anyone with a state fishing license can trout fish at the pond during the fishing season.

