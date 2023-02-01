Friends Support Mother After Daughter Fatally Stabs Younger Brother

-

Friends of the family where a 12-year-old girl killed her 9-year-old brother are supporting the family during this tragedy.

The friends say the kids were living in a happy and safe home and there were no warning signs this could happen. Jennifer Anthamatten says her friend April is more like a sister. She says it's been heartbreaking, and in a lot of ways, April has lost two children at one time.

"It's very hard to watch a friend go through this, it's something you would never imagine happening to anyone ever in your life," Jennifer said.

Tulsa Police say April's 12-year-old daughter stabbed her nine-year-old brother to death in January.

Jennifer says there were never any hints from April's daughter this could happen.

"There were no warning signs, it's not that you want to have a troubled child, but when something like this happens so unexpectedly, it's just really hard when you don't have any answers on why these things happened," she said.

Jennifer says April is strong, and some days are better than others but she's doing okay.

Jennifer says friends and family are focused on being there for April.

"I think people don't realize once something like this happens, that after the memorial service and things are calming down, there's still a lot that needs to be taken care of afterwards," Jennifer said.

Jennifer says she's thankful for the ways people come together after a tragedy, and she knows April is grateful, too.

"Actually walking through it with someone you're very close to, like a family member is very difficult, and we're all just trying to be here for her as we are able to in lots of ways," Jennifer said.

Jennifer says April and her family have received amazing support from the Juvenile Justice Center.

To view a GoFundMe for April's family, click here.