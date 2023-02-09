Tulsa To Get Its Own Edition Of Monopoly

Tulsa is the next city to "Pass Go!" and get a Monopoly edition celebrating the city.

City leaders announced on Thursday that the popular game will have a board unique to Tulsa.

"I think about all of the games of Monopoly that I've played with my kids and I love the idea that they might not be trying to get Park Place, they may be trying to get the Gathering Place," Mayor G.T. Bynum said.

Instead of spots like Marvin Gardens and St. Charles Place, on the Tulsa edition, there could be spots like Guthrie Green and the Golden Driller. Top Trumps USA handles the licensing for HASBRO and Katie Hubbard says Tulsa is one of about 20 cities in the states with their own edition.

"There's so much cultural vibrancy, so much history, so much art, and music, and the people here are so proud to be from Tulsa, and people from outside of Oklahoma flocking to Tulsa, so it's a really unique place, and a really exciting thing to bring to life for you guys," she said.

Mayor G.T. Bynum says this is a great opportunity for Tulsa. He says the city can show off the places in town that make Tulsa so special, and then people will be able to visit the spots in real life.

"There are so many opportunities with businesses, with people, and with tremendous public assets here in our community and community landmarks, that are going to be opportunities that will go on this board," he said.

The public will be able to suggest places they want to see on the board. The deadline to do that is March 31st, you can email Tulsa@toptrumps.com.

The board is expected to be released in November 2023.