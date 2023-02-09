Why Tulsa Is Getting Its Own Version Of Monopoly


Thursday, February 9th 2023, 3:34 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa is one of a select group of cities chosen to get an official edition of the popular board game Monopoly. There are currently less than 20 city editions of Monopoly. Katie Hubbard from Top Trumps USA, who handles some of the gaming licensing for Hasbro, and Mr. Monopoly himself joined News On 6 to talk more about why Tulsa was chosen.

