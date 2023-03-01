CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Caretaker Accused Of Stealing From 95-Year-Old Woman

-

Tulsa police arrest a woman accused of stealing from a 95-year-old woman on the same day the woman passed away.

The victim's granddaughter captured the whole thing on a video camera in the room. Tulsa police said thanks to that video camera they were able to arrest that caretaker. The victim's granddaughter said she hopes this never happens to another family.

Lestine Upshaw was a 95-year-old fireball of a woman called “Woody” by her friends and family. Her granddaughter, Natalie Bishop said her grandmother was lively and active until her last day.

"She was strong, she was full of life, she was known as the walker around the community," said Natalie.

Natalie said Woody moved into an assisted living facility near 61st and Mingo in 2020 and her family checked on her every day. Natalie put up a video camera in the room just for an extra eye. Her grandmother fell in January and died the next day. Natalie noticed there had been a motion on the camera that same day and was shocked when she recognized a caretaker helping herself to her grandmother's valuables.

"When I saw her casually walk to the walker, and remove my grandmother's key to get to the locked desk, my heart sank. I would have never expected it," she said.

Police said Rosie Franco stole money and jewelry from Woody’s room.

"It robbed my dad of the opportunity to mourn his mother the way he deserved," she said. "He took really good care of her.”

Franco was fired from her job and police arrested her this week.

“Officer Skaggs has been so good and kind to my family to follow up," she said.

Natalie said she now wants others to keep a closer eye on their elderly loved ones because even her smart, headstrong grandma became a victim.

“Whether its a camera or unannounced drop-by, I don't think you can be too careful," she said.

Franco was charged with larceny.