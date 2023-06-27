Early-Morning Argument Leads To Stabbing In Tulsa


Tuesday, June 27th 2023, 3:52 am

By: Gabe Castillo


TULSA, Okla. -

A man is in custody on Tuesday after an early morning stabbing, according to Tulsa Police.

Police say officers were first called to the scene after a man went into a QuikTrip, near East 41st Street and South Memorial Drive, with a stab wound. Once police arrived on the scene, the victim provided officers with a description of the suspect before being taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say they later found the suspect and after questioning, officers determined that the stabbing happened after an argument broke out between the two individuals, just before 2 a.m.

Police arrested the suspect and have not yet released the names of anyone involved.


This is a developing story, refresh this page for the latest updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 27th, 2023

June 23rd, 2023

June 21st, 2023

June 17th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023