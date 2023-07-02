Missing Man's Body Recovered In Pittsburg County, Family Says

By: News On 6

The search for a missing man in the McAlester area of Pittsburg County was canceled on Sunday by authorities.

The family confirmed William Welton's was found, but he was not alive.

An Endangered Missing Advisory was activated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for Welton on Friday.

No more details have been released.

