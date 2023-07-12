Bond Reduced For Sand Springs Teen Charged In Deadly Crash

By: News On 6

Bond has been reduced for a Sand Springs teenager charged in a deadly crash that killed three students who were riding in a car together.

A judge reduced Sirrah Mathews' bond from $500,000 to $225,000.

According to investigators, the 17-year-old was speeding and under the influence of marijuana when she drove off the road, flipped her vehicle and then hit a tree along 81st West Avenue near Park Road.

Mathews' felony charges were dropped last week and she's now being charged as a youthful offender.

The judge says if Mathews posts bond, she must wear an ankle monitor, follow a 6 p.m. curfew and would not be allowed to drive.