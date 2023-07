By: News On 6

Tulsa Man Sentenced To 21 Years In Prison For Stabbing Roommate to Death

A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to stabbing his roommate to death.

Eli Brown stabbed 68-year-old David Burnside in his apartment near East Virgin Street and North Peoria Avenue back in September of 2022.

Brown was sentenced to 21 years in prison for Second-Degree Murder and destroying evidence.