Victim Advocates Offer Help To Combat Trend Of Domestic Violence Killings

Victim advocates are reminding people help is available, after at least four deadly domestic and family violence related killings happened in our area in just the past eight days.

It’s a disturbing trend and an increase that many are hoping will end.

But help is out there to stop this violence and help victims move forward.

With all the domestic violence situations across Green Country lately, places like SafeNet Services in Claremore are here to help and are one of many resources across our state.

It’s been a horrific week of violence in Green Country.

Last Tuesday, authorities said a woman in Muskogee was killed by her husband.

Then on Thursday, OSBI said a woman with a history of issues killed three of her children then herself in Verdigris.

On Monday, Tulsa police said a man killed his ex-girlfriend and two other women and shot a baby.

And on Tuesday, Claremore police said a man killed his ex-wife and himself, and police found their bodies in a lake.

“Oklahoma is ranked number two in domestic violence homicides," said Jody Moore. "The need for services is very drastic.”

Jody Moore is the executive director at SafeNet Services in Claremore. The center is a shelter for domestic and sexual violence victims.

Moore is disturbed by an increase in calls that her center and centers all over the state are getting.

“We have over 35 domestic violence agencies across the state, and all of us have expressed the need for increased services," said Moore.

Moore said abusers often start small with violence before escalating, and SafeNet gives victims a way out which can prevent deaths from happening.

“We automatically provide safety planning with them that reduces the risk of homicides drastically,” said Moore.

She urges anyone experiencing violence, or who knows someone struggling, to reach out to the many shelters all over the state.

“They are in a state of trauma," said Moore. "We walk with them from victim to survivor to thriving.”

Crisis hotlines are open 24/7:

SafeNet hotline is 918-341-9400

DVIS hotline is 918-743-5763

National Domestic Violence hotline is 800-799-7233