Tulsa Teens Raise Thousands Of Dollars For Charity By Selling Barbie Dolls

A man who volunteers with Catholic Charities challenged his grandson and his grandson's friend to sell 89 original, boxed Barbie dolls that had been donated to the organization.

By: News On 6

A couple of Tulsa teenagers raised thousands of dollars for charity by selling Barbie dolls.

The teens took on that challenge and they ended up raising $5,000. They even dressed the part with Barbie attire when they handed off the check at the Circle Cinema.