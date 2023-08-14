Tulsa Teens Raise Thousands Of Dollars For Charity By Selling Barbie Dolls

A man who volunteers with Catholic Charities challenged his grandson and his grandson's friend to sell 89 original, boxed Barbie dolls that had been donated to the organization.

Monday, August 14th 2023, 5:47 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A couple of Tulsa teenagers raised thousands of dollars for charity by selling Barbie dolls.

A man who volunteers with Catholic Charities challenged his grandson and his grandson's friend to sell 89 original, boxed Barbie dolls that had been donated to the organization.

The teens took on that challenge and they ended up raising $5,000. They even dressed the part with Barbie attire when they handed off the check at the Circle Cinema.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 14th, 2023

August 15th, 2023

August 13th, 2023

August 13th, 2023

Top Headlines

August 15th, 2023

August 15th, 2023

August 15th, 2023

August 15th, 2023