Police Arrest 14-Year-Old In Connection To Apache Manor Shooting

Tulsa Police arrested a 14-year-old in connection with a deadly shooting in an apartment complex parking lot near Apache and Harvard.

Police arrested Keandre Shivers Tuesday afternoon for first-degree murder at the Apache Manor apartments where the shooting took place.

They say Shivers and the victim, 24-year-old Gregory Robinson, got into a scuffle over a gun just after 11 Monday night. They say Shivers shot Robinson during the fight and ran away.

Officers found what they believed to be the gun used in the shooting when they arrested Shivers.

Since it's a murder case, the teen is being charged as an adult.

What Happened At The Apartments?

Police said they were called to the Apache Manor apartments for "shots fired" around 11 p.m. Monday night and found Gregory Robinson dead next to a running car.

The first officers on the scene were a little confused when they found Robinson because they didn't see any blood or a gunshot wound. However, the medical examiner later found a gunshot wound in the victim's armpit.

"They don't notice any wounds, any blood anywhere, just our victim down,” said Officer Danny Bean with Tulsa Police.

After the medical examiner found the gunshot wound at the hospital, investigators spent the next several hours, into the morning, searching for evidence and surveillance video and talking with witnesses. Police say some of the witnesses told them they heard a shot fired sometime during the night.

"They don't know if it was some random drive-by, or maybe this guy was talking to somebody that they got into an argument or shooting with, we don't know for sure,” said Bean.

The Tulsa Police Homicide Unit has now investigated six homicides in just the last six weeks.

"That definitely puts a toll on them. When you get a whole lot of cases at one time, especially a homicide case, sometimes they can take a while. We know that. Unfortunately, some of these ones that came in back-to-back were pretty tough on us to do,” said Bean. "They work tirelessly until they find a way, find an avenue to go, or they get shut down, but they are working hard."

If you have any information about this case or any of the unsolved homicide investigations, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.