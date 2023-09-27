'Rebuilding Black Wall Street': New Docuseries Chronicles Greenwood District's Resilience

The Greenwood Cultural Center held an exclusive screening Tuesday night, and the producers say the series will take viewers on a journey that combines history, heritage, and hope.

-

There's a new docu-series to chronicle the history of Tulsa’s Black Wall Street.

"Rebuilding Black Wall Street" premieres this week and documents the personal stories of rebuilding the Greenwood District and beyond.

The Greenwood Cultural Center held an exclusive screening Tuesday night, and the producers say the series will take viewers on a journey that combines history, heritage, and hope.

More than 100 years after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the Greenwood District is evolving.

“Rebuilding Black Wall Street” Executive Producer Ri’Karlo Handy says the series introduces viewers to business owners who are descendants of survivors sharing their successes built on pain.

"We are primarily focused on what they’re building. So, it’s like home-reno, business-reno type activities for most of the series, and they’re stand-alone episodes, so you get to dive deep into each person’s story,” Handy said.

Dr. Lael Alexander shares his testimony as a builder and investor of the Greenwood District within the series and says he wants to reach people who have never had the drive to succeed or may have lost their motivation.

“And this kind of brings that back. I think we’re going to start something all across America, and this just begins it,” Alexander said.

He says the series goes beyond what a traditional textbook can share and meshes teaching history with the fun of rebuilding, similar to a reality home renovation show.

“Seeing is believing. Seeing is understanding, right? This is going to allow them to be immersed into individuals that were outside the realm came in and actually did something to impact change,” Alexander said.

“This series is a cool way for a family to sit down and have conversations that may have seemed tough before,” Handy said

Handy says he wants Tulsans to view the series as a challenge.

“I hope that people that this series on as motivation to see what these individuals that we’re highlighting and either give them the strength and energy to continue what they’re doing that’s positive or actually start something themselves,” Handy said.

The series premieres this Friday.