Lime Partners With Food Bank In Round-Up Campaign

Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is partnering with Lime scooters to help raise money for the food pantry. The group says when riders in Tulsa rent one of their electric scooters, they can now round up their total to donate to the Food Bank.

By: News On 6

Leaders say even the smallest bit helps.

"It gives the community an extra way to volunteer and help out where they see fit," said Matt Reeves with Lime.

"We are all grateful for the help of businesses and just everyday people who help us do our job of helping others. It really makes a big difference, no matter what you do, we are grateful," said Diana Capra with the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

Lime says its scooters have been used more than 1.6 million times in Tulsa since they launched here six years ago.

It's hoping to raise $15,000 through the program this year.