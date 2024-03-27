Custom Poster For 2024 Mayfest In Tulsa Unveiled

For more than 40 years, it's been a tradition to create a custom poster for the festival.

By: News On 6

Mayfest returns to the Tulsa Arts District in about six weeks.

This year's was drawn by Tulsa native Aaron Whisner, who said he was inspired by the art he saw at Mayfest as a kid.

"I hope a lot of artists who were involved in, you know, posters of the past, can see their work and really know that they inspired the next generation," Whisner said.

Mayfest starts on May 10th.

Prints of the poster will be fore sale and the original will be auctioned off at the festival.