Beggs Woman Sentenced To Life In Prison For Double Murder

A woman who shot and killed two of her children and tried to murder a third is headed to federal prison for life.

A woman who shot and killed two of her children and tried to murder a third is headed to federal prison for life.

A family member says they were disappointed Amy Hall didn't say anything in the courtroom Thursday and didn't apologize for murdering 18-year-old Kayson, her 16-year-old Kloee, and trying to kill Nikole, who was 14.

The family of the three victims in this case filled the courtroom Thursday, some giving statements saying that the actions of Amy Hall have left their world turned upside down.

They said they will never see Kloee and Kayson grow up or graduate or live a full life and talked about the mental devastation left behind because of these murders.

They told the judge a life sentence was the only just punishment so the one surviving daughter wouldn't have to be afraid of her mother ever being released.

Nikole's letter talked about what it's like to live without her siblings and how she still suffers from survivor's guilt.

The murders happened on Nov. 1st, 2018. Amy Hall's children were sleeping in their home near Beggs when she went into their rooms and started shooting. Kloee and Kayson were both shot in the head.

Nikole heard the shots and ran through the home, avoiding gunshots and survived.

The judge gave Amy Hall two life sentences for the two murders and 20 years for attempted murder. Federal Prosecutors say by pleading guilty, Hall avoided a possible death sentence.

Prosecutors say pursuing the death penalty would have added to the pain and suffering Nikole has already experienced.

Hall's sentences will all run at the same time. In the federal system, there is no parole.

Related Coverage: